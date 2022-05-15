Implementing Court Ruling… APC Institutes 21-Man Interim Transition Governing Committee

As it was reported by this medium that it was decided by key players of the main opposition, All People’s Congress (APC) Party that they will not contest the ruling of High Court Judge, Justice Adrian Fisher, but rather implement it, on Friday 13th May 2022, a 21-Man Interim Transition Governing Committee was unveiled.

The composition of the 21-Man Interim Transition Governing Committee is as follows:

9 Man (Selected by Alfred Peter Conteh)

Alfred Peter Conteh (Chairman)

Hon Ibrahim Bundu

Rashid Santigie Sesay

Sulemani Bumneh

Ghadafi

Madam Emma Simbo

Alhaji SAT Kamara

Alhaji Akah Koroma

Bintu Conteh

Those appointed by Hon. Chernor Maju Bah alias Chericoco are:

WEST

Hon. Rugiatu Rose Kanu

Hon. Alpha Bah

NORTH-WEST

Hon. AKK

Hon. Abdul Kargbo

NORTH-EAST

Hon. Lahai Marah

Hon. Aron Koroma

EAST

Hon. Isaac Tom Tucker

SOUTH

Hon. Amadu Kanu

Legal team – Alpha Jalloh

Youth Congress – Ibrahim Prince Tholley

Women’s Congress – Marie Tambaka Kamara

Diaspora – Hassan Kamara

(C) The Calabash Newspaper