Implementing Court Ruling… APC Institutes 21-Man Interim Transition Governing Committee

As it was reported by this medium that it was decided by key players of the main opposition, All People’s Congress (APC) Party that they will not contest the ruling of High Court Judge, Justice Adrian Fisher, but rather implement it, on Friday 13th May 2022, a 21-Man Interim Transition Governing Committee was unveiled.
The composition of the 21-Man Interim Transition Governing Committee is as follows:
9 Man (Selected by Alfred Peter Conteh)
Alfred Peter Conteh (Chairman)
Hon Ibrahim Bundu
Rashid Santigie Sesay
Sulemani Bumneh
Ghadafi
Madam Emma Simbo
Alhaji SAT Kamara
Alhaji Akah Koroma
Bintu Conteh
Those appointed by Hon. Chernor Maju Bah alias Chericoco are:
WEST
Hon. Rugiatu Rose Kanu
Hon. Alpha Bah
NORTH-WEST
Hon. AKK
Hon. Abdul Kargbo
NORTH-EAST
Hon. Lahai Marah
Hon. Aron Koroma
EAST
Hon. Isaac Tom Tucker
SOUTH
Hon. Amadu Kanu
Legal team – Alpha Jalloh
Youth Congress – Ibrahim Prince Tholley
Women’s Congress – Marie Tambaka Kamara
Diaspora – Hassan Kamara
