IMC Engages Journalists on Popularization of the IMC Act 2020

By Foday Moriba Conteh

As part of their commitment in popularizing the Independent Media Commission (IMC) Act of 2020, the Independent Media Commission (IMC) has on Thursday 8th October 2020 engaged journalists from different institutions on the Act at the Pre-School Center Hall, Kingtom in Freetown.

In his statement, Chairman of the Independent Media Commission, George S. Khoryama, described the gathering as a historic moment to celebrate in the life of the media in the country; that is the death of what used to be the notorious Part V of the Public Order Act 1965 that had to do with Criminal Libel and Defamation, adding that the law was bad enough and had no business in the law books of this country.

He said, in simple terms, it remained a constant threat to the freedom of the media and Freedom of Expression. The Chairman expressed appreciation to His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio whom ,he said, promised in one of his 2018 Presidential Election campaign promises to expunge that law from the books, a promise that he has now fulfilled worthy of celebration.

He said the Independent Media Commission Act 2000, including amendments made in 2006 and 2007 respectively was also repealed to what has now become the Independent Media Commission Act 2020 giving the Commission more scope of independence and authority.

He added that the participants will be taken through the major aspects of the new IMC Act 2020 such as the Legal Implications of the 2020 IMC Act, Redefining the Editorial Roles of Station Managers in the Post Repeal Era, Planning and Managing a Financial Year and Programming for Radio and TV in the Post Repeal Era among other topics, adding that similar workshops had been held in the provinces from September 14-20, 2020. He encouraged journalists to embrace it describing the Act as very rich in content.

Media and Public Relations Specialist in the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC), Emmanuel Turay, who represented the Ministry, noted that it is their responsibility, especially the Information Directorate to preside over media and media related issues geared towards enhancing good governance in the country.

He said as a Ministry they are working assiduously to ensure that the promise made by His Excellency becomes a success, adding that they have also been working with IMC to ensure that they develop a Media Code of Ethics in order to sanitize the journalism profession.

“On behalf of my Minister, in as much as you want Freedom of Expression, in as much as you are calling on the Ministry and Government to allow you to do your work in a free and conducive atmosphere, the Ministry also is appealing through your professional bodies, like SLAJ, IMC etc. to practice in a professional manner,” he appealed.

President of the Sierra Leone Association of Journalists, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, congratulated his colleagues for the victory achieved by Repealing Part V of the Public Order Act 1965 that had to do with Criminal Libel and Defamation.

He said the popularization of the Independent Media Commission (IMC) Act of 2020, which started in the provinces, is geared towards ensuring that journalists are schooled by experts on major aspects of the new IMC Act 2020 such as the Legal Implications saying such will put journalists on the right footing and stead in order not to commit violations.

Nasralla said during the draft of the Act there were issues raised by journalists ranging from qualifications, sole proprietorship, auditing the books of media institutions by IMC stating how they were looked into and have been addressed in the new IMC Act of 2020.

He said journalists have a great responsibility to ensure that they practice their profession professionally and responsibly.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper