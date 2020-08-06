19.7 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, August 6, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

IMC Commissioners Thank Information Minister For His Remarkable Achievements

By Sierra Network
97
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Julius Maada Bio

State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 August, 2020 - The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament

In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Finda Judith Ngaujah:
Strategic Communications Unit,
Ministry of Information and Communications

Commissioners of the Independent Media Commission (IMC) on Wednesday, 5th August 2020, visited the Honorable Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, at his Youyi Building office.

The visit was aimed at thanking him and his team for working assiduously to repeal Part 5 of the Public Order Act and also amending the IMC Act 2020.

IMC Chairman, George S. Khoryama, in his remarks stated that the Commission wished to meet His Excellency Brig. Rtd. Dr. Julius Maada Bio to express similar sentiments regarding his unwavering commitment to the media.

He informed that their next step is to conduct a nationwide consultation with various stakeholders on the Media Code of Practice and to sensitize journalists on the IMC laws as there are media practitioners who do not understand the laws governing the profession.

He added that the IMC needs monitors all over the country and an office in Kenema as is the case in Bo and Makeni.

The Chairman appealed to the minister for logistical support to enable them do their job efficiently as they rely on the ministry to achieve the desired results.

The Minister of Information and Communications, Mohamed Rahman Swaray, congratulated everyone who played a part in ensuring the victory that is being celebrated today and expressed deep satisfaction over the collaboration by all parties involved in achieving the remarkable feat.

As a demonstration of his commitment to working with the Commission, he urged the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Morie Momoh, to write a letter to His Excellency the President requesting a meeting with the Commissioners.

He described the Commission’s plan to engage media practitioners on the Media Code of Practice and the IMC laws as timely and a step in the right direction.

According to the minister, there are ongoing plans to meet with various donor partners to secure funding that will aid the Commission in its work.

He said he had already met with the Ministry of Finance and they are ready to give their fullest support to the Commission with their concerns to be addressed in the next budget.

He said he was very pleased that for the first time in the Commission’s existence they have launched an Advertising Committee that will be looking into adverts as there are certain adverts that are out of place and way below the belt.

Deputy Minister Madam Mamadi Gobeh-Kamara expressed her appreciation to the Commission for collaborating with the ministry during efforts to repeal Part 5 of the Public Order Act that criminalized libel.

She asked the Commission to engage the media on the IMC Amended Act 2020 for them to understand its content better.

The Deputy Minister also assured the Commission of the Ministry’s continued support to helping the Commission succeed.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 17 New Confirmed Cases, 1 New Death And 26 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleProposed Cyber Security Bill Goes Through Pre-Legislative Stage In Parliament
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities

By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone’s Anti-Corruption Commission Presents 2019 Annual Report to President Julius Maada Bio

Sierra Network - 0
State House, Freetown, Thursday 6 August, 2020 - The Anti-Corruption Commission, ACC, has presented its 2019 Annual Report...
Read more
Blog

Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress Members of Parliament wore black...
Read more
Blog

Proposed Cyber Security Bill Goes Through Pre-Legislative Stage In Parliament

Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications Lawmakers and other stakeholders today, 4th August...
Read more
Blog

IMC Commissioners Thank Information Minister For His Remarkable Achievements

Sierra Network - 0
By Finda Judith Ngaujah:Strategic Communications Unit,Ministry of Information and Communications Commissioners of the Independent Media Commission (IMC) on Wednesday,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its Activities

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications The Deputy Minister of Information and Communications,...
Read more

Makeni Lives Matter Campaign With APC Members Of Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
In a show of solidarity to the tragic events that happened in Makeni, the All Peoples Congress Members of Parliament wore black...
Read more

Proposed Cyber Security Bill Goes Through Pre-Legislative Stage In Parliament

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Bampia James Bundu: Strategic Communications Unit, Ministry of Information and Communications Lawmakers and other stakeholders today, 4th August...
Read more

Families Demand Makeni Corpes

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Bombali District Human Rights Committee demands for #SierraLeone Government of President Julius Maada Bio to return ALL corpses of those massacred at Makeni in...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Deputy Information Minister Calls On Salone Film Industry To Harmonize Its...

Sierra Network - 0