Thursday, July 7, 2022
I’m concerned about reports related to the July 4th arrest & detention by police – UN Special Rapporteur Freedom of Association

By Sierra Network
1/2 #SierraLeone – I’m concerned about reports related to yesterday’s arrest & #detention by police of a number of people, mainly women, who demonstrated against the cost of living. I urge the State to immediately release those detained and to guarantee their access to #justice.

2/2 #SierraLeone – I remind the government of its obligation to guarantee the right to peaceful assembly, whether planned or spontaneous, and regardless of the organizers’ registration status. Authorities should facilitate peaceful #assemblies.

