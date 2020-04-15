IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint

The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point recently admonished them to work in synergy as sister forces and be professional in the discharge of their functions to contain the COVID 19 virus and also provide the much needed security of the country as Mile 38 is a major gateway to Freetown by road.

He cautioned the personnel present to be very careful especially in the enforcement of the inter-district two weeks partial lockdown.

He continued that every personnel must be committed to his duty and work in unity to ensure that the image of the SLP and RSLAF is not smeared.

The IGP used the occasion to talk to personnel across the Region and the country at large to be courageous in the fight to contain COVID 19.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Brima Sesay, on the other hand warned officers present to be careful not to be found wanting for lack of professionalism as this could lead to stringent disciplinary action or dismissal.

The Regional Commander North West Mr TM Lahai stated that he was elated seeing such cooperation between both leaders and this would continue for the healthy relationship of both forces and for improved safety and security of Government and its people.

Both leaders inspected the structures started by RSLAF and SLP and promised to standardize it to international level.

