36 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, April 15, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint

By Sierra Network
120
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint

The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two...

When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point recently admonished them to work in synergy as sister forces and be professional in the discharge of their functions to contain the COVID 19 virus and also provide the much needed security of the country as Mile 38 is a major gateway to Freetown by road.

He cautioned the personnel present to be very careful especially in the enforcement of the inter-district two weeks partial lockdown.

He continued that every personnel must be committed to his duty and work in unity to ensure that the image of the SLP and RSLAF is not smeared.

The IGP used the occasion to talk to personnel across the Region and the country at large to be courageous in the fight to contain COVID 19.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Lieutenant General Brima Sesay, on the other hand warned officers present to be careful not to be found wanting for lack of professionalism as this could lead to stringent disciplinary action or dismissal.

The Regional Commander North West Mr TM Lahai stated that he was elated seeing such cooperation between both leaders and this would continue for the healthy relationship of both forces and for improved safety and security of Government and its people.
Both leaders inspected the structures started by RSLAF and SLP and promised to standardize it to international level.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

IGP & CDS Caution Police, Military Personnel at Mile 38 Checkpoint

The Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Sovula, addressing Military and Police personnel at Mile 38 check point...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government...
Read more
Blog

My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two...

Sierra Network - 0
When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love you no matter what.
Read more
Blog

To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic… ECOWAS Pledges Support to Member States

Sierra Network - 0
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has pledged its support to its member states in the fight against the Coronavirus...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Benefits from IMF Debt Relief

Sierra Network - 0
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement: “ I am pleased...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

My dear children as I talk to you about the meaning of love today I want you all to learn a thing or two...

Blog Sierra Network - 0
When you come to this world you are loved by your mother unconditionally and she will love you no matter what.
Read more

To Fight Coronavirus Pandemic… ECOWAS Pledges Support to Member States

Blog Sierra Network - 0
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has pledged its support to its member states in the fight against the Coronavirus...
Read more

Sierra Leone Benefits from IMF Debt Relief

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement: “ I am pleased...
Read more

COVID-19 Fund Gets another Le1 Billion Boost from Seawright Mining Company

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Seawright Mining Company Human Resource Manager Josephine Sia Konomanyi presenting the one billion Leones Cheque to the interim Chairman, Retired Brigadier Hassan...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.