IG Sovula Assures of Tougher Measures to Clamp Down on Drug Barons

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Ambrose Michael Sovula, has on the 12th August 2021 disclosed, during a Press Conference convened by the Sierra Leone Police at the Police Headquarters on George Street in Freetown that the honeymoon for those involved in drugs deal is now over maintaining that proactive policing is now the priority and it is at its peak.

Dr Ambrose Michael Sovula categorised citizens into two, with the one sect he tagged “positive” and the other “negative” clients. He embraced and commended the former for making Sierra Leone a better place, and urged the latter clients to change out of their own volition now, warning otherwise, that no sooner one attempts doing the unlawful than he will be arrested and swiftly charged to court.

“The moves and trials to undermine national peace are unacceptable and anyone found culpable will face the full wrath of the law,” he forewarned.

The Inspector General also frowned at the daily negative social media reports about the country which he said have the potential to discourage foreign investment.

“No investor would invest his or her money in a country believed to be not business-friendly,” said the IGP, noting that Sierra Leone is the only country citizens have and destroying her make citizens aliens in any other land.

The Director of Crime Services, Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) William Fayia Sellu, stated that the influx of Kush and the movement of cannabis Sativa in the country has become a cause for concern, especially at a time the Government places a premium on human capital development.

He said that the Police, together with ONS and other partners, have positioned themselves to cut off the supply chain of these drugs.

On different dates including Friday 6th and Monday 9th August 2021, he disclosed, a team of SLP, NRA and others conducted a search on containers at Queen Elizabeth II Quay (Water Quay) and discovered 41 sachets of marsh mallow, 3 litres of Acetone liquid and 19 electronic scales, used to weigh drugs.

Marshmallow, ASP Sellu explained, is a plant grown in Europe that cannot be found in Africa, adding that the said plant is the raw material that can be mixed with the Acetone liquid in a lab to produce Kush.

He informed that 5 people, namely, Komra Bai Kamara, Kassim Rahim Deen, Francis Tommy Pacher, Osman Deen and Ishaka Jalloh were arrested and are helping the Police with investigations.

The Director of Crime Services also recalled how on the 30th July 2021 at Fala Checkpoint around Bo, Ibrahim Abu Kargbo and Mohamed Sesay were arrested with 17 bundles of cannabis Sativa weighing 213kg, which is equivalent to 4-50kg bags of rice.

The substance, he said was taken to the Police toxicology lab and was tested and found to be cannabinoids.

In his contribution, ONS spokesperson, Karim Will, stated that Sierra Leone will not be a safe haven for miscreants who are engaged in drugs, and warned those engaged in the trade or intend to join it to desist forthwith in their own interest.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper