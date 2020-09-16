If you always keep grudges, you will end up having stretch marks on your heart – Says First Lady Fatima Bio

if you always keep grudges, you ll end up having stretch marks on your heart💔.

“To us, family means putting your arms around each other and being there always.” To love and to hold.

I am not perfect, I say stupid things sometimes. I laugh when I’m not supposed to. I have scars left by people who did me wrong, I’m a little crazy and probably won’t change. Love me or not but I make one promise that if I love and care for you, I do it with a full heart.

#H.E Bio I Love you endlessly.

#Sierra Leone We love and care for you all.

#My promise.

#Our promise.

Still in Sour, Lebanon and Salone we most make am under his leadership.