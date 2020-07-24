If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression – Dr Sylvia Blyden

🇸🇱👏🚩🤝 *CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR NOBLE APC MPS FROM BOMBALI DISTRICT* for waking up from your usual seemingly slumber and moving this successful Motion today for the Legislative arm (Parliament) to investigate the Executive arm over the recent horrific Killings of civilians in Makeni.

I do remain hopeful to see more of such Motions being moved and carried through.

If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression.

Keep it up APC Bombali MPs. I am very proud of you on this step. The APC grassroots will also be very proud of you when they hear this breaking news.

*Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR*

Friday July 24th 2020