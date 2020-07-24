21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, July 24, 2020
If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression – Dr Sylvia Blyden

By Sierra Network
Blog

If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression – Dr Sylvia Blyden

🇸🇱👏🚩🤝 *CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR NOBLE APC MPS FROM BOMBALI DISTRICT* for waking up from your usual seemingly slumber...
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update24th July 202013 new cases1765 cumulative confirmedFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Blog

Transport Ministry Signs $11Million Contract with Pavi Fort

By Ranger In a bid to translate its election manifesto, as encapsulated in the...
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

🇸🇱👏🚩🤝 *CONGRATULATIONS TO OUR NOBLE APC MPS FROM BOMBALI DISTRICT* for waking up from your usual seemingly slumber and moving this successful Motion today for the Legislative arm (Parliament) to investigate the Executive arm over the recent horrific Killings of civilians in Makeni.

I do remain hopeful to see more of such Motions being moved and carried through.

If we have a determined Parliament, we can save this country from further retrogression.

Keep it up APC Bombali MPs. I am very proud of you on this step. The APC grassroots will also be very proud of you when they hear this breaking news.

*Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR*
Friday July 24th 2020

Sierra Leone Registered 13 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
