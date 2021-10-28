20.9 C
Sierra Leone
If any trouble arises from this in the future, the state shall hold Sylvia responsible – Lahai Lawrence Leema

By Sierra Network
This is a dangerous comment. Setting the pace for religious tension. If any trouble arises from this in the future, the state shall hold Sylvia responsible.

Deputy Minister of internal affairs Lahai Lawrence Leema commented on the popular AYV TV Program THE HOT SEAT hosted by Amadu Lamrana Bah on which Dr Sylvia Olayinka Blyden was the Guest, the program was streamed live on AYV TV Facebook page and also on Sierra Network Salone Facebook page.

The comment was made on Sierra Network Salone Facebook Page Stream

Watch below what Sylvia said…

Previous articlePRESS STATEMENT BY THE CONSORTIUM OF PROGRESSIVE POLITICAL PARTIES (COPPP) MADE ON THE OCCASION OF PARLIAMENTARY APPROVAL SESSION ON THE SLPP GOVERNMENT’S IMPOSITION OF MRS ZAINAB MORSERAY AS NEC COMMISSIONER, WESTERN REGION
