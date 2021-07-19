27.7 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, July 19, 2021
If am not safe within my party, where else – Hon Ibrahim Bundu

By Sierra Network
I was attacked today by thugs from my party after a TV programme with STAR T V. The question is if am not safe within my party, where else.

God help APC.

