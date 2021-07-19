Blog Updated: July 19, 2021 If am not safe within my party, where else – Hon Ibrahim Bundu By Sierra Network July 19, 2021 185 0 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Must Read BlogSierra Network - July 19, 2021Professor Wurie Updates Journalists on University Act 2021 BlogSierra Network - July 19, 2021Members of Parliament Extensively Debate the Abolition of the Death Penalty Bill 2021 BlogSierra Network - July 19, 2021SLRSA Launches New Securitized Biometric Drivers’ Licenses Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net I was attacked today by thugs from my party after a TV programme with STAR T V. The question is if am not safe within my party, where else. God help APC. I was attacked today by thugs from my party after a TV programme with STAR T V. The question is if am not safe within my party,where else.God help APC.— Hon. Ibrahim Rassin Bundu (@IbrahimBundu15) July 17, 2021 Tagssierra leonesierra leone newssierra leone parliament Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest VK WhatsApp Previous articleNaCOVERC’s Reponse To BBC Report Suggesting Sierra Leone Destroyed COVID-19 VaccineNext articleTo Make Affordable Housing a Reality… Lands Minister Enjoins President of The Gambia to Influence Investor - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - LEAVE A REPLY Cancel replyLog in to leave a comment - Freetown - Waterloo Highway - Latest News BlogSierra Network - July 19, 2021Professor Wurie Updates Journalists on University Act 2021 By Edward Vamboi The Minister of Technical and Higher Education, Professor Alpha Tejan Wurie, has updated the media on the... Blog Members of Parliament Extensively Debate the Abolition of the Death Penalty Bill 2021 Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 Blog SLRSA Launches New Securitized Biometric Drivers’ Licenses Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 Blog To Make Affordable Housing a Reality… Lands Minister Enjoins President of The Gambia to Influence Investor Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 Blog If am not safe within my party, where else – Hon Ibrahim Bundu Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 - Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone - More Articles Like This Professor Wurie Updates Journalists on University Act 2021 Blog Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 Members of Parliament Extensively Debate the Abolition of the Death Penalty Bill 2021 Blog Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 SLRSA Launches New Securitized Biometric Drivers’ Licenses Blog Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 To Make Affordable Housing a Reality… Lands Minister Enjoins President of The Gambia to Influence Investor Blog Sierra Network - July 19, 2021 - Freetown - Waterloo Highway -