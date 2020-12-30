21.6 C
Updated:

IAFRIKA-SL LTD – AFRO ZONE & UP-FRONT AFRIQUE COMING SOON

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

IAFRIKA-SL LTD, is a registered Multimedia & Consultancy Company with a vision to give face lift to the Media Landscape and Creative Arts Industry. Focused on Introducing a high Standard of Online shows, Events Management & Planning, Magazine, Regular Summit on Sustainable Development Goals, Media Consultancy, Showbiz and Multimedia.

We also want to use the Media as a forum of Educating, Empowering youths and setting a stage for Change Makers.

AFRO ZONE & UP-FRONT AFRIQUE COMING SOON….

Online Platforms:
[email protected]

https://twitter.com/iafrikaslltd?s=08

https://www.instagram.com/iafrikaslltd1/?hl=en

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFtRee-emKMxO1Zoz197TzQ?view_as=subscriber

https://www.facebook.com/Iafrika-SL-Ltd-100950747977558/

Kindly follow us and help Push the Vision.

+23274748445
+23277748445
+23231748445

©️ IAFRIKA-SL

