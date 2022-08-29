21 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, August 29, 2022
I wish to extend my sincere condolence to the families and friends of those who lost their lives during today’s torrential rainfall – President Bio

I wish to extend my sincere condolence to the families and friends of those who lost their lives during today’s torrential rainfall. Flooding has been reported in several parts of Freetown, and the situation has been alarming.

I’ve been closely monitoring the situation since this morning and liaising with the management of the National Disaster Management Agency to keep citizens safe during the heavy rainfall.

The heavy downpour experienced this August points to the impact and consequence of global warming and climate change

But years of poor urban planning and mismanagement of the city’s resources are an enormous contributor to flooding across Freetown. My team will continue to reach out to the Mayor to proffer solutions to keep citizens safe during the rainy season.

Thank you to all the government personnel and community workers working tirelessly to assist the affected communities. We will double our efforts for flood mitigating measures during the rainy season

My prayer goes out to all those affected by the heavy downpour. Please stay safe in your houses and the roads as you start your week tomorrow

