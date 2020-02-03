I will follow the investigation and trial of this matter to the end – Lawrence Leema

I’m not surprised to hear Marcella Samba Sesay speak in such unprofessional tone. I’m sure from her statement if I was killed she would have justified my death. This I’m sure is because I’ve been puncturing her propaganda agenda against this government.

I clearly see through the strategy or courses of action and your disappointment that your wish to see harm befall me did not come to pass. Hence the reason for your unwanted digression, which further gives an insight into the alternative course of action which was to provoke me to personal reaction. As that too had failed in the weekend story, it now leaves you with your next course of action to unjustly taint my reputation. You will continue to fail because my heart is very clean and I do not scheme evil for anyone.

My God said in Psalm 91: 8 that because I put my trust in him, he will make me see the punishment of the wicked.

To God be the glory the situation was handled independently and professionally.

I can definitely not give in to any press taunting. I remain calm and focused in the discharge of my duty to this country.

I will follow the investigation and trial of this matter to the end.