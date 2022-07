An elected President, no matter how deeply we detest him, is Head of State and carries required constitutional powers. I want to be President one day & I will hate to be treated with the gross disrespect that the Opposition meted out when Maada Bio proclaimed for a new Census

An elected 🇸🇱President, no matter how deeply we detest him, is Head of State and carries required constitutional powers. I want to be 🇸🇱President one day & I will hate to be treated with the gross disrespect that the Opposition meted out when Maada Bio proclaimed for a new Census — Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (@SylOlaBlyden) July 30, 2022