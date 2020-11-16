I told the Attorney General to his face that they(SLPP regime) just ABUSED their powers in order to gag me – Dr Sylvia Blyden

SLPP MAADA BIO’S BOTO-BATA, ROTO-RATA LIBEL CASE AGAINST SYLVIA OLAYINKA BLYDEN FINALLY REMOVED FROM COURT

Good afternoon from Freetown Magistrate Courts.

The boto-bata, roto-rata, bogus case of 10-Counts charge for Criminal Libel, blah blah blah has just been removed from the court by the Hon. Attorney General Anthony Brewah who entered a _nolle prosequi_ on directives of President Bio. The AG had the *”brilliant”* idea of going to the court with SLAJ and several State House reporters plus pro-government commentators like Alpha Saidu Bangura. He went with them in order to call a Press Conference after the case was removed so they can burnish their SLPP alleged democratic credentials.

However the Hon. AG seemingly forgot the aptitude of his former client…. (yes, the current AG was once my lawyer who selflessly helped me during my active journalism days without ever taking a single cent from me).

Anyway, he seemingly forgot my aptitude when he conjured that *”brilliant”* idea of calling up a Press Conference. Ee nor go do am again.😃😃😃😃😃

I used his own Press Conference to OPENLY CHALLENGE him in front of the large crowd of journalists and spectators. I told him TO HIS FACE that the Criminal Libel case they had brought against me had absolutely no legal merit. I told the Attorney General to his face that they(SLPP regime) just ABUSED their powers in order to gag me.

The AG was visibly stunned and clearly not prepared for the direct frontal attack I released on him and President Bio led SLPP Government. I relentlessly challenged him to show the Evidence they have presented over the last 6 months that can justify the libel case and their malicious detention of my person. *He could not.* I have challenged all journalists to go and search the entire case file at the courts and see if there is any evidence there to merit my detention or the stupid, bogus charges filed against me by this Government.

Clearly stunned at my no-nonsense stance as I asserted myself, the Hon. AG reminded me not to forget that he had once represented me in a Criminal Libel matter many years ago. I then used the chance before he went back into his vehicle to also state that the AG was a very good man who is on record to help victimized people and that he could be a great asset to the country if he allowed his good side to emerge over his other side. He finally smiled at that.

🇬🇧OF NOTE is that I allocated a significant amount of my words to extend a special THANK YOU to the British Government for their role in ameliorating and ending my unfortunate circumstances at the hands of this Government.

Thank you to Lawyer Charles Francis Margai and Eluma N. Margai for taking this case up on my behalf.

Thank you to all the 🚩APC lawyers who suffered so much molestation at the hands of the Police whilst trying to represent me. The CID Police molested them so much that it was wise for me to ask the APC lawyers to stay back so the unconscionable abuses (and in some cases, physical assaults) they suffered for my sake could end against them. I remain deeply grateful to all APC lawyers for suffering so much for my sake. Thanks Comrades.

Thank you to all my family and my friends and all those (some of them I don’t even know) who stood firmly by me through this senseless ordeal. God Almighty will reward you.

To those who stood silently and watched such egregious abuses happen to me, I pray it never happens to you. *And if it does happen to you, even if I don’t like you, I promise you that I will stand up for you and speak out for you as that is my noted, noble trademark – speaking out against injustice.*

Finally, last but not least, I give God Almighty all the glory. I do serve a very powerful God who is always by my side. That is why though I walk through the valley of the shadows of death, I fear no evil – I fear nothing because my God is far more powerful than my Enemies.

💃President Maada Bio’s silly, stupid, bogus, boto-bata, roto-rata Libel Case is now over. So join me and let’s make our Democracy work as it should work. The Sylvia Blyden Audios will now resume this week.

📸🎞️📲Accompanying this update in the comments section below will be two videos and two photos taken just now at the courts. I also share my very appropriate tweet response to my brother, the Hon. Information Minister Rado Swaray’s own tweet. Do feel free to reshare them all widely with this text. God bless Sierra Leone.🇸🇱

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR

Monday 16th November 2020.