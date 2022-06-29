I saw him limping into the courtroom as he complains of severe pains in his leg, dull vision right eye due to pepper spray, and cough – Alfred Kamanda

By Alfred Kamanda

I was in Court with Madieu Sesay and a battery of other lawyers all day representing the accused person LAJ! I saw him limping into the court as he complains of severe pains in his leg! He could not stand so Madieu Sesay the Lead Counsel pleaded with the Magistrate for the accused to be given a seat! The Magistrate did just that!

I read through the medical report from the Medical Superintendent, Dr. Tamba Lebbie and he stated in paragraph 1 of his letter that LAJ is unwell and undergoing treatment at their facility. He stated further in paragraph 2 that LAJ “presented with a history of generalized body pain, abdominal pain, lower back pain, neck pain, persistent headache, dull vision right eye due to pepper spray and cough. I was in pain reading this and was hoping he will be granted bail to seek quality medical care outside the facility. But regrettably, he is still in custody.

This post was sent to me via WhatsApp this evening just after a wasted day in Court in the LAJ matter.

Now let me make some clarifications:

I am an unapologetic Mende man but a Sierra Leonean first. My both parents are mendes and from very strong Mende backgrounds. I love the culture, language, history and traditions. But over and above all I love my country Sierra Leone. I see myself first as a Sierra Leonean. I had no say in selecting which tribe I should belong to! I had no say in choosing my country! I am not the lead Counsel in the LAJ matter! I have not spoken a word since this matter was taken to Court! I have been very instrumental to the defence team in many ways. But I am not the lead counsel and therefore I play absolutely no role in the advocacy! And I have enjoyed playing it from the back! I am in this because I am a lawyer, a human rights defender, a global citizen with love for country first over any other cleavages! I have no Bad intention for the brother! I came into this matter because of his father. I did not come into this matter because I’m Mende! I did not come into this matter hoping to be assimilated into another tribe! I did not come into this matter hoping to sink you or any other person. I am here to help see that the accused is given a fair trial and his rights and liberties, guaranteed, respected and protected at all times. My first degree dissertation was in “examining the causes of the 11 years civil conflict. It gave me the opportunity to read the TRC reports more than four times. It’s a great piece of literature that we must all endeavor to read and learn from. Let us know how the police and the judiciary contributed to that war. Let us know what we can do to make the judiciary and the police better. Let us all see how we can relate first as Sierra Leoneans before any other cleavage. Let us learn to live as one country and one people. We need a cohesive nation and not one built on tribal and partisan lines. This is not what we want! This is not what we stand for! We do not stand for a divisive nation! We stand and defend a cohesive nation.

We can be very terrible as a people and as a country. If someone can go this low in this our country then I’m worried! If someone could not see me as a person who is genuine in defending the rights of a brother but sees me as one coming in with a hidden agenda because I’m “Mende” then I’m worried! We need to brace up as a people and as a country to enjoy sharing love to one another. Let us go easy on the divisiveness! We see a colour, tribe and party in everything we do! It is a huge shame! I’m embarrassed! Let us put country first! Let’s judge Everyman according to the contents of his character and merit.

Messages like this are emboldening the hardliners on both ends of the divide! It’s giving them a reason to think we should all stay in our pocket communities and be United at all times in defending a tribesman or party man whether he is right or wrong; whether he is a nation wrecker or nation builder. We cannot develop as a country using this agenda. This is a terrible agenda! We must learn from our own conflict. We must learn from Rwanda 🇷🇼 and Yugoslavia! Let us learn to embrace ourselves! Let us learn to support peaceful, unity/oneness and a cohesive nation. We are better and stronger when we are together.