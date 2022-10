I REPEAT: @PresidentBio may likely lose 2023 presidential election. It will not be due to the understandable global economic crisis but to PERCEIVED HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES alongside POOR COMMUNICATION with People. Imagine SILENCE from Govt amidst claims in widely shared tweets

I REPEAT: @PresidentBio may likely lose 🇸🇱2023 presidential election. It will not be due to the understandable global economic crisis but to PERCEIVED HUMAN RIGHTS ABUSES alongside POOR COMMUNICATION with People. Imagine 😐SILENCE from Govt amidst claims in widely shared tweets❓ pic.twitter.com/PzXEL9rNyL — Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (@SylOlaBlyden) October 16, 2022