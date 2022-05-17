25.3 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
I met with the new President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today – President Bio

By Sierra Network
I met with the new President of the UAE, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today. On behalf of the people of Sierra Leone, I want to once again congratulate you and pass on our deep condolences for your great loss.

