I knew Maada Bio has FAULTY intelligence gathering – Dr. Sylvia Blyden

RIP to SL Citizens & Police killed today. I knew Maada Bio has FAULTY intelligence gathering when he arrested ME on stupid subversion claim that his “Intelligence Chiefs” gave him. Bio doesn’t know the real subversive ones! His intelligence gathering is infantile; hence this today

All PATRIOTS will ALWAYS associate with the Government that is in power as the alternative is unconstitutional. Many of you don’t have basic understanding of what Civic responsibilities are. Go read Section 13 of our Constitution then keep QUIET and take your insults off my page.

All PATRIOTS will ALWAYS associate with the Government that is in power as the alternative is unconstitutional. Many of you don't have basic understanding of what Civic responsibilities are. Go read Section 13 of our Constitution then keep QUIET and take your insults off my page. — Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden (@SylOlaBlyden) August 10, 2022

Thanks for ending silence H.E. Bio with that tweet but you forgot to pray RIP for those killed and forgot to console weeping families of civilians & police killed today; like Sgt Desmond Hanciles who did Christian prayers at Muster Parade then left as a First Responder to Kissy