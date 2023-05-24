I have started working as a Medical Doctor at Connaught Hospital – Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden

Thanks to my Sisters (Babsy, Cheryl & Fatima) for inspiring me to go collect my License and return to field of Medicine. Happy to report to my Fans & Followers that I have started working as a Medical Doctor at Connaught Hospital today May 24th 2023. I have started as an In-House Medical Officer.

I’m shown standing in front of Connaught Hospital and after finishing Ward Rounds, I’m shown relaxed in Doctors’ Common Room. I also have my ‘cute doctor’ looks as I stepped out of my house this morning.

My doctor colleagues made me feel so welcomed today. They took all these lovely pictures of me at Connaught today.

After few days of practicing here at Connaught, I will take a short break to handle some other personal issues and then I will resume daily work at Connaught next month (June 2023) and later do rotation at other Hospitals.

Meanwhile, today was great. I worked under direct supervision of an excellent Consultant Doctor and it was quite fulfilling.

It’s good to be back in the field of Medicine as a trained and qualified Medical Doctor.

Dr. Sylvia Olayinka Blyden OOR

Wednesday May 24th 2023.