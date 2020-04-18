21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 19, 2020
type here...
BlogNewsCurrent Affairs
Updated:

I Have Been Tested Positive For COVID-19 Says Alph Bah

By Sierra Network
439
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

I Have Been Tested Positive For COVID-19 Says Alph Bah

I have been tested positive for COVID 19 and currently admitted at Lungi Treatment Centre ... may...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leonean Staff Nurse In The UK Michael Allieu Succumbs To COVID-19

It is with great sadness we announce that yet another member of our nursing family, staff nurse...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Bar Association In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Sierra Leone Bar Association In The Fight Against Coronavirus
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

I have been tested positive for COVID 19 and currently admitted at Lungi Treatment Centre … may Allah grant me ‘shifa’… my wife was tested positive few days ago… she’s one of the 5th year students at COMAHS… May Allah grant her ‘shifa’… the good thing is that my wife and I are feeling ok!

Do I blame anyone for my status? NO! Coz it’s my path in life! Never had I questioned Allah during my journey! Certainly, this won’t be the first! Alhamdulilah !!! No cause for worry coz I know it’s twofold thing: either I die or I survive it… if I die … it’s God’s will … if I do survive which I’m strongly convinced I’ll ‘inshallah’ … I’ll have a story to write!

Ya Allah make me write this story coz I’ll do same with joy! Please help me pray for my family so that together we can write the story! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾

Previous articleSierra Leonean Staff Nurse In The UK Michael Allieu Succumbs To COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

I Have Been Tested Positive For COVID-19 Says Alph Bah

I have been tested positive for COVID 19 and currently admitted at Lungi Treatment Centre ... may...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leonean Staff Nurse In The UK Michael Allieu Succumbs To COVID-19

Sierra Network - 0
It is with great sadness we announce that yet another member of our nursing family, staff nurse Michael Allieu, has sadly died...
Read more
News

Sierra Leone Bar Association In The Fight Against Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Bar Association In The Fight Against Coronavirus
Read more
Blog

Charter flight from Freetown to London for British Nationals travelling in Sierra Leone unable to get back to the UK

Sierra Network - 0
Pleased to confirm we have arranged a charter flight from Freetown to London for British Nationals travelling in Sierra Leone unable to...
Read more
Blog

A South African Woman who tested positive last week and her husband have been repatriated

Sierra Network - 0
For the first time Sierra Leone has recorded coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. In the grimmest week so far in the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Sierra Leonean Staff Nurse In The UK Michael Allieu Succumbs To COVID-19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
It is with great sadness we announce that yet another member of our nursing family, staff nurse Michael Allieu, has sadly died...
Read more

Charter flight from Freetown to London for British Nationals travelling in Sierra Leone unable to get back to the UK

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Pleased to confirm we have arranged a charter flight from Freetown to London for British Nationals travelling in Sierra Leone unable to...
Read more

A South African Woman who tested positive last week and her husband have been repatriated

Blog Sierra Network - 0
For the first time Sierra Leone has recorded coronavirus cases for four consecutive days. In the grimmest week so far in the...
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 4 New Confirmed Cases, Total 30 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update18th April 20204 new cases confirmed today30 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.