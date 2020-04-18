I Have Been Tested Positive For COVID-19 Says Alph Bah

I have been tested positive for COVID 19 and currently admitted at Lungi Treatment Centre … may Allah grant me ‘shifa’… my wife was tested positive few days ago… she’s one of the 5th year students at COMAHS… May Allah grant her ‘shifa’… the good thing is that my wife and I are feeling ok!

Do I blame anyone for my status? NO! Coz it’s my path in life! Never had I questioned Allah during my journey! Certainly, this won’t be the first! Alhamdulilah !!! No cause for worry coz I know it’s twofold thing: either I die or I survive it… if I die … it’s God’s will … if I do survive which I’m strongly convinced I’ll ‘inshallah’ … I’ll have a story to write!

Ya Allah make me write this story coz I’ll do same with joy! Please help me pray for my family so that together we can write the story! 💪🏾💪🏾💪🏾