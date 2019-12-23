I Have Become A Target Of SLPP Fake News – Karamoh Kabba

Re: Press Release, 23rd December, 2019

From the fake press release referenced above making the rounds on social media that I have “noted with dismay” the “feeble attempt by the authors of the 2018 Auditor General’s report”, it has come to my attention that I have become a target of Sierra Leone People’s Party (SLPP) fake news.

I therefore write to inform the leadership, the rank and file of the All Peoples Congress Party (APC) and the general public that the content of the press release in reference herein with respect to the Auditor General’s report and the Auditor General, Mrs Lara Taylor-Pearce, is a baseless and unfounded SLPP propaganda.

It’s a failed mischief by the SLPP government to create a public perception that the APC has assented to sharing the blame in respect of the gross acts of grand corruption captured in the Auditor General’s report as well as to paint a bad image of my character in the eyes of the APC Party leadership and rank and file.

For attentive readers, I employ you to expand the header and footer of the doctored letterhead on which the fake press release was written and observe the irregularities in the compromised paper layout integrity — that the falsified footer was unprofessionally superimposed on a different footer from a letter I had written to certain stakeholders including State House on an All Political Parties Association (APPA) letterhead on behalf of the Association that bears my signature.

Unfortunately for the inattentive fake propagandists, the superimposed footer of their fake press release reads “All People’s Congress (APC)” with an apostrophe ‘s’ (‘s), whereas the authentic APC letterhead footer reads “All Peoples Congress (APC)” with a pluralized ‘Peoples’.

Let me thank ‘comrades all’ for your confidence in me and shame on the dumb mischief-makers and childish propagandists.

Karamoh Kabba

Deputy Organizing Secretary — APC