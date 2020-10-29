I cannot believe what I have just learnt, I’m in SHOCK – Dr Sylvia Blyden

I am just from a visit to the epicenter of yesterday’s standoff (involving Forest Rangers) which happened in my Constituency.

I cannot believe what I have just learnt from my people.

I’m in SHOCK.

A Special Independent Investigation into what happened yesterday along the Wharf settlements needs to be immediately mounted.

This is my Constituency and naturally as one of the stakeholders there, I went there just to check on them.

What I uncovered beggars belief.

My people were brutalised beyond belief…. from the Mafengbeh (Cockle Bay) wharf all along to Carlton Carew wharf.

I went to merely sympathize with them but what I uncovered as happening is scary, frightening and just unbelievable.

The Government needs to reassure the populace on what really the Forest Rangers have been created for or else…. Hmmmmmmmm.

More later.