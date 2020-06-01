27.2 C
Sierra Leone
Monday, June 1, 2020
Hussain Muckson Seasy is Freed On Bail And On His Way Home

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Thank God, Muckson Is Freed🙏

After 30 days in detention, FBC student and child rights activist Hussain Muckson Seasy is freed on bail from Pademba Road maximum security prison

Lawyer Melron Nicol -Wilson has this morning handed over Mukson to his family, friends and colleagues and are now headed home safe and sound.

Muckson Sesay is 19 years of age, studying Engineering at Fourah Bay College. He is a former Secretary General of the Children’s Forum Network. He represented the children of Sierra Leone at the 73rd Session of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, in Geneva, Switzerland.

It would be recalled that Muckson was arrested, detained and charged to court, with one count that he took a photo of police interview of Dr Sylvia Bldyen and posted on social media, stating that social distancing was not observed by the Police amid COVID 19, an allegation Mucksn has vehemently denied. Lawyer Melron Nicol-Wilson argued in court that taking a photo and posting it on social media cannot amounts to preventing the course of justice and certainly not a crime under domestic and international law.

Many thanks to everyone for the massive support!

In Unity, Freedom and Justice

©️Pipul Pikin Network Team
1 June 2020

