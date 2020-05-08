22.9 C
Sierra Leone
Humble Counsel To My People By Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina

By Sierra Network
….demand for the article below from popular request.

HUMBLE COUNSEL TO MY PEOPLE

If the vox populi reflecting sound opinion judgement could be anything to go by, it is apparent that the current Kono social media platform engaged by indigenes (to be specific) may deepen enmity or hate, provoking a setback in terms of meaningful development in our district.

Most peaceful patroitic citizens who claim to have been following developments that characterize the constant engagement of the social media by sons and daughters of the soil, have judged with mathematical precision and deadly accuracy that the exchange of diverse messages reflecting thoughts and perception is very shameful, disgraceful and unfortunate.

Calumnious tauntings, spiteful innuendos and sarcasms punctuated with hate speeches are the odd parti-colors that circumscribe the hallmark of communication on the social media in question. Such is not good for our district and the nation as a whole inasmuch as it bears the potential to precipitate the recrudescence of civil unrest against peace and stability which this nation had fought hard to achieve.

I have been also closely examining the critical pebbles on the media landscape of our district and taking of it no jaundiced view or holding to it no strong aversion either; except that the criticisms must be constructive for the better, not the bitter. Being an emperical fact that good admornition in the interest of peace-building or peaceful social cohesion is one of the best things a statesman can give so far in order to expunge enmity for ceasing hostilities, I bear not only the onus but also the moral obligation and fiduciary responsibility to encourage my brothers and sisters to avoid the exchange of bitter words or utterances on the media and embrace one another.

Better perhaps, blame where you must, be candid where you can, and be each critic the Good-natured Man. For we die in ourselves a little every time we kill in others something that deserved to live. In the words of Matthew Anold, I end this piece thus: “Criticism is a disinterested endeavor to learn and propagate the best that is known and thought in the world…”

Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina
Con. 030, Koidu City,
Kono District

Previous articleUS Ambassador Delivers Two Newly Refurbished Ambulances To Ministry Of Defence
Next articleNATIONAL BROADCAST – President Bio
Second Update On COVID-19 Accounts

Sierra Network - 0