Human Trafficking:.. 61 Sierra Leoneans To Be Repatriated From Senegal

By Ishmael Bayoh

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 repatriate 61 out of the 87 Sierra Leoneans trafficked to Senegal.

The Sierra Leone Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, HE Alhaji Brima Elvis Koroma with support from the Government of Senegal, the UNHCR, the UN-Women and the EU, the IOM is undertaking the repatriation process of the trafficked Sierra Leoneans arrested.

Out of the 87 initially arrested, the Embassy of Sierra Leone in Dakar has verified 61 that are Sierra Leoneans and are willing to retun home. All 61 have now been transferred to a Hotel in Dakar awaiting their return on Tuesday 11th August, 2020.

In accordance with Covid-19 health regulations, IOM is conducting the Covid-19 test on all 61. Only those proven negative will be allowed to board the Chartered Airline- ASKY that will depart Dakar on Tuesday.

On Wednesday 24th June 2020, news reached the Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar that the Faidherbe Police Search Brigade in Dakar arrested 87 Sierra Leoneans and dismantled a vast network of migrants of the largest trail of Human trafficking in the country.

The Police were able to locate three houses: in Diamaniodio, Medina and Malika. All three houses were found to have housed close to 35 migrants.

Among the 87 apprehended, there were 72 women and 15 men. The victims were said to have each paid between $600 to $700 equivalents of 350.000 to 400,000cfa.

Ambassador Koroma expressed appreciation to the Government of Senegal for their show of magnanimity during the arrest of the Sierra Leoneans unto the repatriation stage. He assured the Government of Sierra Leone’s continued bi-lateral relation between the two countries.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper