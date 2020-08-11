20.5 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Human Trafficking:.. 61 Sierra Leoneans To Be Repatriated From Senegal

By Sierra Network
504
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ishmael Bayoh

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 repatriate 61 out of the 87 Sierra Leoneans trafficked to Senegal.

The Sierra Leone Ambassador to the Republic of Senegal, HE Alhaji Brima Elvis Koroma with support from the Government of Senegal, the UNHCR, the UN-Women and the EU, the IOM is undertaking the repatriation process of the trafficked Sierra Leoneans arrested.

Out of the 87 initially arrested, the Embassy of Sierra Leone in Dakar has verified 61 that are Sierra Leoneans and are willing to retun home. All 61 have now been transferred to a Hotel in Dakar awaiting their return on Tuesday 11th August, 2020.

In accordance with Covid-19 health regulations, IOM is conducting the Covid-19 test on all 61. Only those proven negative will be allowed to board the Chartered Airline- ASKY that will depart Dakar on Tuesday.

On Wednesday 24th June 2020, news reached the Sierra Leone Embassy in Dakar that the Faidherbe Police Search Brigade in Dakar arrested 87 Sierra Leoneans and dismantled a vast network of migrants of the largest trail of Human trafficking in the country.

The Police were able to locate three houses: in Diamaniodio, Medina and Malika. All three houses were found to have housed close to 35 migrants.

Among the 87 apprehended, there were 72 women and 15 men. The victims were said to have each paid between $600 to $700 equivalents of 350.000 to 400,000cfa.

Ambassador Koroma expressed appreciation to the Government of Senegal for their show of magnanimity during the arrest of the Sierra Leoneans unto the repatriation stage. He assured the Government of Sierra Leone’s continued bi-lateral relation between the two countries.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articlePayment Of Remuneration To Paramount Chiefs, Regent Chiefs, Chiefdom speakers And Western area Tribal Headmen
Next articleSLFA Unveils Newly Appointed Coaches for the Various Categories of the Sierra Leone National Teams
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Blog

SLFA President’s Message To Coach Sellas Tetteh Teivi

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
Blog

SLFA Unveils Newly Appointed Coaches for the Various Categories of the Sierra Leone National Teams

Sierra Network - 0
SLFA Unveils Newly Appointed Coaches for the Various Categories of the Sierra Leone National Teams
Read more
Blog

Human Trafficking:.. 61 Sierra Leoneans To Be Repatriated From Senegal

Sierra Network - 0
By Ishmael Bayoh The International Organization for Migration (IOM) will on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 repatriate 61 out of...
Read more
Press Release

Payment Of Remuneration To Paramount Chiefs, Regent Chiefs, Chiefdom speakers And Western area Tribal Headmen

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

SLFA President’s Message To Coach Sellas Tetteh Teivi

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

SLFA Unveils Newly Appointed Coaches for the Various Categories of the Sierra Leone National Teams

Blog Sierra Network - 0
SLFA Unveils Newly Appointed Coaches for the Various Categories of the Sierra Leone National Teams
Read more

Additional Guide On COVID-19 Test For Departing Passengers

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

First Lady Engages District Coordinators At The Family Support Units Nationwide

Blog Sierra Network - 0
First Lady engages District Coordinators at the Family Support Units Nationwide on collaborative effort in the fight against all forms of Gender...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0