Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 13, 2022
HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION OF SIERRA LEONE RE-ACCREDITED GRADE (A) NATIONAL HUMAN RIGHTS INSTITUTION BY THE UNITED NATIONS

By Sierra Network
Today 10th October 2022, the Human Rights Commission of Sierra Leone (HRCSL) received an official note of its re-accreditation as a Grade-A National Human Rights Institution (NHRI) from the United Nations, Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights.

On the 4th of October 2022, the Commission faced the Sub-Committee on Accreditation (SCA) in an interview conducted by the United Nations accredited body called the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI). This followed HRCSL’S submission to the Committee of its Statement of Compliance and other relevant documents together with evidence of its work over the past years.

The Commission faces the Accreditation Committee every five years for thorough scrutiny of its work and compliance with the Paris Principles, the guiding United Nations document for all NHRIs.

The Commission has been accredited Grade (A) Status 3 consecutive times- first in 2011, then in 2016 and now in 2022.

HRCSL:MakingRightsReal

©️ HRCSL Communications Team

