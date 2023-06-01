House Of Stars – A New Reality TV Show

PRESS STATEMENT

Date: 31st May, 2023*

The public is hereby informed that Kings Empire an Entertainment Company based in Freetown Sierra Leone will be hosting its maiden edition of the House of Stars Reality TV Show this year 2023.

House of Stars is an ultimate reality TV show where participants join a group of stars in a house where they’ll compete in various fun, interactive and challenging tasks on a daily basis. Every week, a certain amount of participants will be eliminated until the final week of the show, where top two winners will occupy the first and second position and take home various prizes.

This is once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for an exclusive group of stars to compete for the ultimate prize. Participants will be ready to show off their skills and prove to have what it takes to be the last star standing!

The show is expected to start in October and ends in December of this year-2023. An expected number of over 20 participants from various sectors within the entertainment industry including; musicians, movie stars, DJs, comedian, models, fashion designers, social media influencers, bloggers, dancers, sport men and sport women.

Criteria for participation will includes but not limited to the following:

1) Have a total number of over 20,000 followers on social media

2) Must be well known in the sector which he or she engages in, and must be seen as a star or celebrity within the society.

3) Must be talented, creative and entertaining

The show is intended to gather millions of viewers from all around the world. With rich contents, originality and uniqueness in addition of a well selection of the very best of participant, we are sure the event will take the industry into another level.

Application forms will be available to the public by the end of July 2023 with a cost of NLe 1,000 (Le 1,000,000)

The prize worth is a three bedroom flat, a car, household equipment plus 50 million Old Leones cash.

For additional information, please contact us on the following number: +232 78090301/ +23277714455