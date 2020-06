Honourable Chief Minister joins President Ret. Brig. Julius Maada Bio for the world Environment day celebration and Launching of National Tree Planting Project today, 5th June, 2020, at the Mudslide site, Mortomeh, Regent Village at 9:00am prompt.





His Excellency Retired Brigadier Dr. Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, gave the Keynote Address, while the occasion was chaired by the Chief Minister, Professor David John Francis.