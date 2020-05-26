27.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, May 26, 2020
Hon. Yumkella Calls On President Bio To Be a 'Political Samaritan'

By Sierra Network
Hon. Yumkella Calls On President Bio To Be a 'Political Samaritan'

By Ranger

The 2018 Presidential Flagbearer of the National Grand Alliance(NGC) party and the current sitting Member of Parliament for Constituency 062 in the Samu Chiefdom within the Kambia District, Honourable Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella on the 24th May 2020, marking the Eid Ul-Fitri celebration urgently called on President Julius Maada Bio to be a Political Samaritan.

The eloquent NGC politician said the President must take the first step in building peace and reconciliation and tempering justice with mercy by urging the Attorney General and Minister of Justice not to oppose bail in the case against Sylvia Olayinka Blyden and her personal assistant, Muckson Sesay.

He furthered that the State must urge the Court to ensure that the bail terms for the spouse Mr. Paolo Conteh, Isata Saccoh, are not onerous in order for all the aforementioned detained personalities to soon be at home with their families.

“I ask that humane conditions are also accorded to Paolo Conteh and all other political detainees and urge that their rights to a fair and just trial guaranteed under the constitution and international human rights documents that Sierra Leone has ratified are fully respected,” he emotionally and reasonably appealed.

Hon. Yumkella stated that these acts of statesmanship will show magnanimity for the sake of peace, define President Bio’s legacy as a New Direction and hopefully a modus vivendi.
The NGC strongman said taking those steps will demonstrate that side of President Bio which he witnessed few days ago when the Parliamentary Leadership intervened on behalf of Honourable Lahai Marah.

He also recommended that the President should also heed to the call by Civil Society groups and himself for an invitation to former President Ernest Bai Koroma to join the COVID-19 fight.

He ended up seeking Allah’s grace to grant President Bio and all other political leaders the Wisdom of Solomon and the courage of David to rise to the occasion and give peace a chance.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

