Hon. Tunis To Emerge As ECOWAS Speaker

Hon.Sidi Tunis

By Ranger

Leader of Government Business representing the ruling Sierra Leone Peoples Party (SLPP) in the Sierra Leone House of Parliament, Hon.Sidi Tunis in an exclusive interview with this medium on Wednesday 4th March 2020 disclosed that he will be sworn in as Speaker of the regional Economic Commission of West African States (ECOWAS) Parliament come the 9th March, 2020 in Niger, stating that such a development is a big plus for Sierra Leone.

The pragmatic and result-oriented legislator stated that after his tenure it will take 56 years before Sierra Leone will again occupy the position adding that it is a 4 year rotational position and by the time the 15 ECOWAS countries occupy the Speakership position it will be 56 years.

“This is an opportunity for Sierra Leone as a nation as such a development has the potential of benefitting the country,” the charismatic and eloquent lawmaker highlighted.

He disclosed that a high-powered delegation from the House of Parliament will depart from Sierra Leone on Saturday 7th March 2020 for the Sahel State of Niger to be led by the Honourable Speaker of the Sierra Leone House of Parliament, Hon. Abass Chernor Bundu, adding that the fifteen (15) man delegation from the Sierra Leone House of Parliament will comprise twelve (12) Members of Parliament (MPs) as well as three (3) supporting staff.

He noted that his appointment as ECOWAS Speaker will in no way affect his job as Leader of Government Business as the position is non-residential which means he will be the ECOWAS Speaker but will still continue to carry out his national responsibilities.

Hon. Sidi intimated that last year His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio in a televised video message to Members of the ECOWAS Parliament which was played at the Extra Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS Parliament in Monrovia, Republic of Liberia, endorsed and weigh in absolute support for the Leader of Government Business of Sierra Leone House of Parliament to serve as Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament.

Whilst endorsing Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis, President Bio said, “I have known him for several years and he served in several leadership positions in this country,” adding that, “I know his wealth of knowledge he will bring to the table to make ECOWAS Parliament a better institution than it is currently.”

President Bio further added that, “I endorse him as my candidate and I am appealing to all of us to support him and you will not regret it.”

Meanwhile, in a similar development, the candidature of Honourable Sidi Mohamed Tunis as Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament also received complete approval and endorsements from several major ECOWAS countries including Nigeria, Senegal, Ghana, Liberia, Còte d’ivoire, Gambia, Cape Verde and others.

Sierra Leone has never occupied the position of Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament since its establishment in 1975.

Hon. Tunis is expected to take the mantle of leadership and he will serve till 2024, when Togo will be in line to succeed Sierra Leone. The position is rotational in alphabetical manner. The current holder is from Senegal, this means that Sierra Leone is next in line to take up the position.

Meanwhile, as part of his functions as Speaker, Hon Tunis will direct the business of the Parliament and its organs. He will also preside over meetings and conduct debates in accordance with the provisions of the Rules of Procedure.

The delegation is set to leave Sierra Leone on March 7th 2020 will comprise Members of Parliament and staff of the House.

