23.3 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

Hon Tamba Lamina convened a Strategic Expert Group meeting to strengthen the draft Decentralization Policy for Sierra Leone

By Sierra Network
122
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

Hon Tamba Lamina convened a Strategic Expert Group meeting to strengthen the draft Decentralization Policy for Sierra Leone

Last Friday and Saturday, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Tamba Lamina convened a...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Hon. David Panda Noah Takes Office As New Minister Of Internal Affairs

MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS14 GLOUCESTER STREET, FREETOWNMonday, 18th May 2020. HON. DAVID PANDA NOAH...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Pres. Julius Bio Discusses Africa’s COVID-19 Response With Other Heads Of State

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined colleague African Heads of State on a high-level...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Last Friday and Saturday, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Tamba Lamina convened a Strategic Expert Group meeting to strengthen the draft Decentralization Policy for Sierra Leone.

The event was funded by the European Union.

Amongst notable experts in attendance were Dr Emmanuel Gaima, the Governance Advisor at State House, Yvonne Aki-Sawyer Mayor of Freetown City Council, Joseph Bindi the President of the Local Association of Local Councils of Sierra Leone and Hon Musa Fofanah, the chairperson of the Local Government Committee of Parliament. They provided important feedback and comments in order to inform the final policy document.

EU Ambassador Tom Vens joined the participants virtually and underlined that the EU supports decentralisation across the world as an integral part of good governance.

“ Decentralisation is about enabling local authorities to deal with local problems and to contribute to national development with concrete solutions.”

Tom Vens also said he was impressed by the efforts of the Ministry of Local Government to ensure extensive consultation and debate on its policy proposals before submitting them to Cabinet.

“It will be your legacy to the people of Sierra Leone and the generations yet to come.”

With its “Support to Civil Society and Local Authorities for Local Development” programme and through its Project Management Unit, the EU continues to provide invaluable technical assistance to the entire decentralisation process in Sierra Leone.

Previous articleHon. David Panda Noah Takes Office As New Minister Of Internal Affairs
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

Hon Tamba Lamina convened a Strategic Expert Group meeting to strengthen the draft Decentralization Policy for Sierra Leone

Last Friday and Saturday, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Tamba Lamina convened a...
Read more
News

Hon. David Panda Noah Takes Office As New Minister Of Internal Affairs

Sierra Network - 0
MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS14 GLOUCESTER STREET, FREETOWNMonday, 18th May 2020. HON. DAVID PANDA NOAH TAKES OFFICE AS NEW MINISTER...
Read more
Blog

Pres. Julius Bio Discusses Africa’s COVID-19 Response With Other Heads Of State

Sierra Network - 0
His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today joined colleague African Heads of State on a high-level virtual roundtable to discuss Africa’s...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 19 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 15 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 19 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update19th...
Read more
Blog

Sierra Leone Receives 2500 Viral Transport Medium Test Kits From WAHO

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone has just received 2500 Viral Transport Media – #VTM (test kits) from WAHO in support to the #COVID19 pandemic response....
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Hon. David Panda Noah Takes Office As New Minister Of Internal Affairs

News Sierra Network - 0
MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS14 GLOUCESTER STREET, FREETOWNMonday, 18th May 2020. HON. DAVID PANDA NOAH TAKES OFFICE AS NEW MINISTER...
Read more

Health Ministry Engages Parliamentarians on LLINs Mass Distribution Campaign

News Sierra Network - 0
By Ibrahim Sorie KoromaHealth Education Officer – HED/MoHS______________ The Ministry of Health and Sanitation with support from its partners...
Read more

Magistrate Court No.1 Pademba Road And Ross Road Will Be Opened To The Public Effective…

News Sierra Network - 0
Magistrate Court No.1 Pademba Road And Ross Road Will Be Opened To The Public Effective…
Read more

ACC INVESTIGATES ALLEGATIONS OF CORRUPTION IN THE CASH TRANSFER PROGRAMME IN BOMBALI DISTRICT

News Sierra Network - 0
ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSIONCATHEDRAL HOUSE3 GLOUCESTER STREETFREETOWNSIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA Ref: ACC/PR/20/01718th May, 2020 MEDIA RELEASE
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Hon. David Panda Noah Takes Office As New Minister Of Internal...

Sierra Network - 0