Last Friday and Saturday, the Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Hon Tamba Lamina convened a Strategic Expert Group meeting to strengthen the draft Decentralization Policy for Sierra Leone.

The event was funded by the European Union.

Amongst notable experts in attendance were Dr Emmanuel Gaima, the Governance Advisor at State House, Yvonne Aki-Sawyer Mayor of Freetown City Council, Joseph Bindi the President of the Local Association of Local Councils of Sierra Leone and Hon Musa Fofanah, the chairperson of the Local Government Committee of Parliament. They provided important feedback and comments in order to inform the final policy document.

EU Ambassador Tom Vens joined the participants virtually and underlined that the EU supports decentralisation across the world as an integral part of good governance.

“ Decentralisation is about enabling local authorities to deal with local problems and to contribute to national development with concrete solutions.”

Tom Vens also said he was impressed by the efforts of the Ministry of Local Government to ensure extensive consultation and debate on its policy proposals before submitting them to Cabinet.

“It will be your legacy to the people of Sierra Leone and the generations yet to come.”

With its “Support to Civil Society and Local Authorities for Local Development” programme and through its Project Management Unit, the EU continues to provide invaluable technical assistance to the entire decentralisation process in Sierra Leone.