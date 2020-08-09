Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina Visits His Constituency, Holds Successful Meeting With Constituency Executive

HONOURABLE SAA EMERSON LAMINA VISITS HIS CONSTITUENCY OFFICE, HOLDS SUCCESSFUL MEETING WITH CONSTITUENCY EXECUTIVE

The Honourable Member of Constituency 030, SAA EMERSON LAMINA, has today, the 9th August, 2020, visited his Constituency Office at 69 Main Kainkordu Road, Koidu City, Kono District and held a fruitful meeting with the Constituency Executive Members and greater Koidu.





The kono people did show their spendthrift love and appreciation for HONOURABLE SAA EMERSON LAMINA. As he freely walked the street of Main Kainkordu Road, an impressive crowd of people from all directions keep following him as they shouted, #”The right leader, The Caucus leader”. The crowd continued to follow him till they reached at the Constituency office (69 Main kainkordu Road), where the crowd kept increasing.

The meeting started with an opening prayers, followed by an introduction of the Executive members. The Chairman, Agibu Koineh commenced by intimating that the purpose of the meeting is in fulfilment of Honourable Emerson’s monthly update to the Executive and people of Constituency 030.





As the meeting proceeded, Kumba Jabbie, The Chairlady of Constituency 030 encouraged the People of Kono to continue to throw their support to Hon. EMERSON and the C4C party, and she repudiated and condemned the attempted removal of the C4C Caucus leader in PARLIAMENT. She ended off by encouraging all to always continue to stand with the The People’s Honourable, SAA EMERSON LAMINA.

Mr. Peter Kanjama, the youth chairman advised all to hold on to the C4C party and not to embrace any act of division. He noted the developmental endeavours of Hon Emerson which includes but not limited to the construction of a ten room toilets in collaboration with Diaspora Kono Reunion, construction of schools, solar powered water well, supply of cleaning items to various zones, paying of college fees of over twenty college and university students and many more.

The chairman of the 25 zones of Con. 030 Mr. Sahr Kongba Fengai induced and exhorted the people of Constituency 030 to consider the developmental strives of Hon. Emerson and continued to valiantly encourage the people of Constituency 030 to embrace Hon. EMERSON and motivate him to do more. He preached on the need for unity and ended off by stating that they will always continue to vote in Hon. Emerson Lamina.

The youth Chairlady, Jeneba Tarawallie, condemned the action of the C4C Executive in Freetown for attempting to remove Hon. EMERSON LAMINA as Caucus leader. She maintained that the Executive in Freetown could not even afford to win a single councilor sit in Freetown and yet when they want to take actions, they always fail to consider them who had worked tirelessly to win several seats for the C4C here in Kono while they fail to dialogue as a first call to reap the greater part of the fortunate peace building. She ended off by swearing all those who are hellbent on destroying the C4C Party.

Councilor Turp Ten started by condemning the infighting between the C4C Party and encouraged the Hon. Man to continue to do more because the people of KONO are always ready to throw him their unflinching support.

Councilor Nyanquee also rewardingly maintained that all what the people of Kono need now is development and not the constant infighting. He praised EMERSON for his developmental strives and begged the people of KONO to continue to respect and throw relentless support to Hon. Emerson because he is the true Gem of KONO district.

The Constituency Secretary General, Mr. Michael Saquee vigorously condemned the attempted removal of the C4C Caucus leader in PARLIAMENT. He thanked all the Executive Members for standing with Hon. Lamina.





The meeting is climaxed with a short statement from #Honourable SAA EMERSON LAMINA. The Immaculate and renown Member of Parliament suitably pinpointed that the meeting is not a new one, it is a continuation of the regular monthly meeting in which he always bring the PARLIAMENT to his Executive members and the people of Constituency 030. He thanked all for their presence and continued with a short history of the attempted removal of former Parliamentary Caucus leaders that resulted in vain. He said that the issue of his attempted removal has been laid to rest because the speaker had put it to rest, and he will always continue to remain the Legitimate C4C Caucus Leader in PARLIAMENT.

He ended off the meeting by briefing the Executive that the Deputy Constituency Chairman has intimated him about some amount in the Constituency Development fund which could be used to support petty trade women of Constituency 030 with their petty tradings. This news threw abundant joy, happiness and satisfaction to the women presented for the meeting.

LONG LIVE SIERRA LEONE

LONG LIVE KONO