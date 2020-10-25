Hon. Saa Emerson Lamina Commission Primary School In Faandu Village, Koidu, Kono District

HONOURABLE #SAAEMERSONLAMINA COMMISSIONS PRIMARY SCHOOL AT FAANDU VILLAGE, KOIDU, KONO DISTRICT

BY POETIC JALLOH

History has taught us that #Faanduvillage used to be a deprived community that has been in existence for over a century without a school. It is this community that the #C4CCAUCUSLEADERINPARLIAMENT, HONOURABLE SAA EMERSON LAMINA of #Constituency030 has on yesterday, 23rd October, 2020, commissioned a well constructed primary school with an aluminum zinc, steel doors, six apartment class rooms, one hundred and fifty tables and benches, free uniform, four rooms toilet and a play ground and football field for the children of Faandu Village and Kono District at large. The program was graciously attended by people with high timber and caliber among which are *Chief A.M Kamanda, Senior sections and town Chiefs of Gbense Chiefdom, The Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Prof. Aiah Kpikama; Mr. Abubakar Bayoh, the Coordinator for the Free and Quality Education in Kono District; C.A Marrah of District Council; Lieutenant Cornel Bash Kamara; LUC Frankly Bawoh; the SLPP Chairperson, Mrs. Tongu; Paramount Chief Speaker of Tankoro, Chief Gando, Chairmen of Traders, Bike Riders, Councilors and all the major Mining Companies operating in Kono and Sierramin Bauxite.*

The commissioning procession started with an opening prayers from both the Muslim and Christian which was immediately followed by the introduction of the chairman of the occasion, Mr. Abubakar Bayoh, who used his competence and dexterity to swiftly manoeuvre through the agenda as he called on the chief of Faandu Village to welcome the entourage presented for the occasion.

*The C4C Coordinator cum Dep. Chairman of Constituency 030, Agibu Koineh and the Chairlady, Kumba Jabbie* energetically stated that the actions of the C4C Caucus Leader, Hon. EMERSON LAMINA have been nothing but a landmark, breaking and making unchallengeable histories in Kono District. They both thanked him for bringing light (Education) to the people of Faandu Village after years of deprivation. They also called on everyone presented and the people of Kono District to embrace the C4C Party.





*Both the SLPP Chairperson, Mrs. Elizabeth Tongu and the APC Kono District Secretary, Sia Fanta Tachequee and C4C Dep. District Chairman Mohamed Yeroh Bah* thanked Hon. EMERSON LAMINA for his support to Education in Kono District. They also thanked him for the many developments that he has undertaken since he became Honourable in 2018.

*The Kono Student Union President, Sahr Johnny and Councilor Aiah Missah aka Thop Ten* expressed their profound thanks and appreciations to the Hon. Member for his abundant support to education in the district and the country at large.

*The representative from Sierramin Bauxite, Shahil Patel thanked Hon. EMERSON LAMINA for the school as he stated that education is a force that has the power to change many things. Jim, the manager of PW Mining made known his admiration of Hon. EMERSON’s drive to polishing education in the district. Philip Sorbueh of Koidu Limited also expressed praises of Hon. Emerson Lamina for successfully accomplishing such a laudable venture. The representative of SEAWRIGHT Mining Company similarly appreciated the Hon. Member’s developmental strives and maintained that SEAWRIGHT Mining Company would always be ready to support his initiative towards education and promised to donate books to the school library.*

*The District Director of The Free and Quality Education, Mr. Abubakar Bayoh* pledged the solemn and undivided support of the Ministry of Education to Hon. EMERSON LAMINA that they would always support his support to education because education is the main crux of H.E Bio’s administration.

*The Deputy Mayor of Koidu New Sembehun City Council, Tamba Patrick Ellie,* stated that the previous honourables were a total mess but with Honourable SAA EMERSON LAMINA, Kono has witnessed dozens of developments from him alone.

*Hon. EMERSON LAMINA,* the man of the moment stated in his short yet poignant statements that the greatest asset of every nation is not diamond, gold or silver but education. He maintained that America and UK are great today because of education. He made known the fact that the construction of the school came as a result of a Faandu child who requested it of him at the time when he went to the village to campaign for him to be elected Honourable in 2018. He noted how much he was touched by the demand of a child who wanted education but was deprived of it as they used to trek miles to go to school in distance villages. He emphasized that this project is also in concurrence with Rtd. Brig President Julius Maada Bio’s National flagship project. The Hon. Member talked on the coming of the Kono University of Science and Technology and ended off by hinting the people on his next developmental plans which includes lobbying with Government and mining companies for the construction of a PHU hospital and a secondary school. The Rt. Hon. also recognized the effort of the following towards the construction of this Le. 290,000,000 edifice. They include but not limited to: PW/Mourn Mining Ltd., Mercury International, Sierramin Bauxite, Gbense and Kamarr Chiefdom authorities, the Speaker of Parliament, Personal friends in Government and the C4C family to mention inter-alia.

*Chief A.M Kamanda* vigorously thanked Hon. Emerson Lamina and maintained that it has always been only Hon. Emerson Lamina who has been working tirelessly for the people of Kono. He thanked Hon. EMERSON LAMINA and said that his praises are going only for Hon. Emerson who is doing everything possible to actualize the dreams of the Kono people. He also talked on corruption and its effect to society and admonished all presented to promote the fight against corruption.

*The Hon. Minister of Higher and Technical Education, Prof. Aiah Kpakima* made known that his presence in the gathering was a representation of H.E Bio, the Minister of Basic Education and himself as a KONO man. He put forth his displeasure over petty politics in the District. He said that our purpose as Konos should be development and nothing else. He mentioned that Hon. EMERSON LAMINA has contributed hugely in promoting the flagship of the Free and Quality Education and also threw light on the fund for the University of Science and Technology with a guarantee to the people of Kono District that the university project would soon be a thing if the past. He added that various roads would soon be under construction. He ended off by stressing the fact that Kono’s development should be a priority and not some foolish party sentiments.

The vote of thanks was delivered by *Jeremiah Sesay*, a five year old pupil of the school who thanked Hon. Emerson Lamina for his hard work and dedication to seeing the dream of the Faandu people actualized.

The entire program was a total success.