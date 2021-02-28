23.7 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, February 28, 2021
Hon. KKY: Non-Partisan Local Councils Will Lead to a One-Party State in Our Nascent Democracy

By Sierra Network
Today, February 26, 2021, at a meeting of representatives of 13 political parties with the Parliamentary Committee on Local Government, the leader of the NGC in parliament, Hon Kandeh Yumkella, admonished the committee to treat the issues presented by the political party leaders with great seriousness.

If 82% of all political parties in Sierra Leone (13 out of 17, including 3 out of the 4 in parliament APC, NGC and C4C), representing 70% of the Counsellors in the country have opposed the non-partisan local councils proposal from the government, why force it down their throats? Hon. KKY advised the committee that their decisions and the next steps to be taken by the political parties will determine the survival of multiparty democracy in Sierra Leone.

Previous articleACC BOSS TAKES ANTI-CORRUPTION MESSAGE TO SHERBRO ISLAND, BONTHE DISTRICT
Next articleSierra Leone Registered 0 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 7 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
