Blog

Updated: March 17, 2023

Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has sentenced LAJ to 9yrs imprisonment and ordered him to pay compensation to the victims

By Sierra Network
March 17, 2023

High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has just sentenced Alhaji Amadu Bah, popularly known as LAJ to 9 years imprisonment and ordered him to pay compensation to the victims.

It came after LAJ was found guilty on Monday, 13th March, on all four Counts brought against him. pic.twitter.com/jMA8hjZkvb

— Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) March 17, 2023