21.5 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 29, 2022
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has dissolved the current APC National Executive, as the Executive was ILLEGALLY SELECTED not ELECTED

By Sierra Network
558
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher looking now into the legality of the APC National Executive. According to him, the APC executive ought to have been ELECTED not SELECTED. Follow the Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications on http://judiciary.gov.sl for full updates from Court No. 1

“APC acting contrary to its 1995 Constitution and the 1991 Constitution,” said Justice Fisher, adding, “Political Parties are there to shape the Political Will of the People.” He said NO minutes of NAC meeting/s was provided to the Court to confirm or dispute whether NAC met.

The NAC of the All People’s Congress party doesn’t have the POWER to override the party’s Constitution. Justice Fisher has just said that the APC National Executive was ILLEGALLY SELECTED not ELECTED. “They must act lawfully at all times,” he encouraged. Continue to follow us.

High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has just dissolved the current APC National Executive. Interim Committee to be set up and perpetual injunction granted against the current National Executive from holding themselves out as Executive members. More details from us.

Jessie M.Jengo Esq on behalf of his Client, Alfred P. Conteh, has asked the Court to award a Cost of $83,860, an equivalent of Le. 1,313,617,00 after successfully obtaining a perpetual injunction against the Defendant from holding themselves out as executive members of the Party

Previous articleArrest Of Teachers – The Actions Of The Sierra Leone Police Are High-handed And Unwarranted – SLBA
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has dissolved the current APC National Executive, as the Executive was ILLEGALLY SELECTED not ELECTED

Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher looking now into the legality of the APC National Executive. According to him, the APC...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Arrest Of Teachers – The Actions Of The Sierra Leone Police...

Sierra Network - 0