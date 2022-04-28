Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has dissolved the current APC National Executive, as the Executive was ILLEGALLY SELECTED not ELECTED

Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher looking now into the legality of the APC National Executive. According to him, the APC executive ought to have been ELECTED not SELECTED. Follow the Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications on http://judiciary.gov.sl for full updates from Court No. 1

"APC acting contrary to its 1995 Constitution and the 1991 Constitution," said Justice Fisher, adding, "Political Parties are there to shape the Political Will of the People." He said NO minutes of NAC meeting/s was provided to the Court to confirm or dispute whether NAC met.

The NAC of the All People's Congress party doesn't have the POWER to override the party's Constitution. Justice Fisher has just said that the APC National Executive was ILLEGALLY SELECTED not ELECTED. "They must act lawfully at all times," he encouraged.

High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has just dissolved the current APC National Executive. Interim Committee to be set up and perpetual injunction granted against the current National Executive from holding themselves out as Executive members.

Jessie M.Jengo Esq on behalf of his Client, Alfred P. Conteh, has asked the Court to award a Cost of $83,860, an equivalent of Le. 1,313,617,00 after successfully obtaining a perpetual injunction against the Defendant from holding themselves out as executive members of the Party