Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has dismissed the claims brought by the Native Consortium and Research Center against Africell, Orange, Sierratel and NATCOM

By Sierra Network
High Court Judge, Hon. Justice Adrian Fisher has dismissed the claims brought by the Native Consortium and Research Center against Africell, Orange, Sierratel and NATCOM on a number of grounds. The Judge further ordered the Telecommunications Operators to enhance transparency.

High Court Judge, Justice Adrian Fisher, is currently delivering Judgment on the case filed by Native Consortium, an economic Justice Civil Society against the Telecommunications Operators including NATCOM. Meanwhile, Edmond Abu Jnr has just been detained for “Contempt of Court.”

