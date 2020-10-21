26.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Hon. Hindolo Gevao And Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh Suspended

By Sierra Network
Following alleged act of misconducts as per provisions in the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone and the House’s rules of procedure, four Hon. Member of Parliament have been committed to the Parliamentary Committee on Privileges and Ethics for investigation; pending approval by the House for complaints relating to intimidation and verbal abuse, indecent and derogatory text messages, unverified corruption allegation against Parliament on BBC Focus Africa and alleged arm-twisting by the Leadership of Parliament resulting in resignation.

The following Members of Parliament so referred are presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the said Committee’s investigations and recommendations for adoption by the House. They include Hon. Momoh Bockarie, Hon. Mohamed B. Shaw, Hon. Hindolo M. Gevao and Hon. Ibrahim Tawa Conteh. Pending investigations, Hon. Hindolo Gevao and Ibrahim Conteh have been suspended from all activities of parliamentary committees.

The Hon. Speaker had announced and the House had voted for the reconstitution of parliamentary committees relating to chairmen, deputy chairmen and the membership.

Department of Public Relations
Parliament of Sierra Leone
+23278495023/+23278697776

