Hon. Gevao Fires Back at Parliament

By Ranger

The Member of Parliament representing Constituency 003 in Kailahun, Hindolo Moiwo Gevao, has reacted to Parliament on his suspension from taking part in all parliamentary committee activities until a report from the Committee on Privileges is tabled and considered by the entire House.

His suspension came after he confirmed to BBC that Parliament is corrupt after a corruption perception survey report was released by the Institute for Governance Reform which indicted that the House of Representative is one of the corrupt public institutions in the country.

Hindolo Moiwo Gevao in an audio he recently released maintained that the charge levelled against him was as a result of expressing his opinion on BCC that Parliament is corrupt highlighting how he has no remorse in doing so affirming that he still stand by his words buttressing how is it his view and perception that there is corruption in parliament.

Hindolo Moiwo Gevao bemoaned that if he is not a Committee member there is no way he can perform oversight functions and that even though it was not the Speaker of Parliament or his colleague Members of Parliament who elected him but rather the people of Sierra Leone, they however have took upon themselves to do so without going to the court to strip him of one of his constitutional functions that he has been performing in the House of Parliament.

He stated that before he aired his views on BBC he was the Chairman of Human Rights Committee of which Parliament on which he has also been removed.

The Member of Parliament said what shocked him most was when the Speaker of Parliament disrobed two Members of Parliament namely Hon. Momoh Bockarie of Constituency 012 and Hon. Billoh Shaw of Constituency 039. Their Honourable titles were withdrawn until the report of the Committee on Privileges is tabled and considered by the House, a decision which he said he is not aware whether the constitution gives the Speaker of Parliament to exercise.

“For all what have happened I rely on God to fight a battle I called mine, If for speaking the truth that there is corruption in Parliament this nation will seat by and see people punish me I seat and await God to fight for me. I know for sure that 20 percent of the elite population in this country has suffered in the hands of Parliament with regard graft but out of fear nobody is ready to talk or stand up to my defence,” he stated.

Hindolo Moiwo Gevao pointed out that he does not rely on human beings but rather God, adding that if Sierra Leoneans fail to come to his defence the nation will face agony not too far from now.

