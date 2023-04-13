38 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, April 18, 2023
Hon. Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella Said “Paopa Salone Go Bette” As He Joined Forces With President Bio And The SLPP

By Sierra Network
Today, Wednesday 12/04/2023, together with the Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (@VP_Jalloh), I met with the distinguished Honourable Dr Kandeh Yumkella (@KYumkella) of the National Grand Coalition (#NGC) Party at the State House, Freetown.

We discussed various development and governance issues facing our beloved nation. We exchanged ideas on ways of promoting our Government’s people-oriented policies. We agreed on the need to build a progressive alliance to advance transformative development and strengthen national cohesion.

Together, we will move #SierraLeone towards the #RightDirection for our current and future generations! #SLPP4DEVELOPMENT

No shade but KKY has zero political weight in Sierra Leone. ZERO! Number of votes he will add to SLPP = ONE! But If he can help government increase access to energy tho that’ll be ideal. Not everyone has the temperament/backbone for politics. He certainly doesn’t.

