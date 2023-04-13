Hon. Dr. Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella Said “Paopa Salone Go Bette” As He Joined Forces With President Bio And The SLPP

Today, Wednesday 12/04/2023, together with the Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (@VP_Jalloh), I met with the distinguished Honourable Dr Kandeh Yumkella (@KYumkella) of the National Grand Coalition (#NGC) Party at the State House, Freetown.



Today, Wednesday 12/04/2023, together with the Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh (@VP_Jalloh), I met with the distinguished Honourable Dr Kandeh Yumkella (@KYumkella) of the National Grand Coalition (#NGC) Party at the State House, Freetown.

We discussed various development and governance issues facing our beloved nation. We exchanged ideas on ways of promoting our Government’s people-oriented policies. We agreed on the need to build a progressive alliance to advance transformative development and strengthen national cohesion.

Together, we will move #SierraLeone towards the #RightDirection for our current and future generations! #SLPP4DEVELOPMENT

After a year of dialogue, we have reached a crucial turning point in our country's political history, where we prioritize peace and set aside personal ambitions for a better Salone. — Hon. Kandeh Yumkella (@KYumkella) April 12, 2023

No shade but KKY has zero political weight in Sierra Leone. ZERO! Number of votes he will add to SLPP = ONE! But If he can help government increase access to energy tho that’ll be ideal. Not everyone has the temperament/backbone for politics. He certainly doesn’t.