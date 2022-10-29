Hon Dr Kandeh Kolleh Yumkella moved a motion asking Parliament to summon the Bank Governor And The ECSL Commissioner

Today, I moved a motion asking Parliament to summon the @mof_sl, Bank Governor @bankofsl & other stakeholders charged to manage the country’s economy, to explain the measures they have put in place to mitigate the external shocks to the country’s economy. #SierraLeone

The Hon Speaker @RSL_Parliament put the motion for consideration to the members, and it was carried unanimously. Yesterday, I formally submitted the notice of motion to summon the Ministers and the chairman of NEC to answer questions about the PR system.