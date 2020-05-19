MINISTRY OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

14 GLOUCESTER STREET, FREETOWN

Monday, 18th May 2020.

HON. DAVID PANDA NOAH TAKES OFFICE AS NEW MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

The outgone Minister of Internal Affairs, Hon. Edward Suluku has on Monday, 18th May 2020, officially handed over the reins of office to his successor, Hon. David Panda Noah in a handing over ceremony at the Ministry’s Conference Room.

In his opening remarks, Hon. Edward Suluku, the Outgone Minister of Internal Affairs graciously thanked President Bio for giving him the platform to serve the country since April 2018. He extended his appreciation to his Deputy Minister Hon. Lahai Lawrence Leema, the Permanent Secretary Mr. Sheku Kamara, heads of agencies and staff of the Ministry and its supervising agencies for their collective and diverse efforts,sacrifices and support during his tenure. He implored everyone to work with the new Minister as their inputs are a requirement to making the work of the Ministry successful.

Hon. Suluku indicated that since the Ministry supervises, coordinates and monitors the internal security of the state through agencies like the Sierra Leone Police (SLP), the Sierra Leone Correctional Service and the National Fire Force (NFF) among others, its importance and workload can hardly be overemphasized.

He highlighted some of the challenges the Ministry had been faced with under his leadership, including but not limited to, capacity, funding and other related needs and particularly emphasized budget allocation as an issue of concern, pointing out that ” *Security is money* “. He ended up by encouraging all members of the team to redouble their efforts in order to improve on the challenges.

In his maiden statement, Hon. David Maurice Panda-Noah, the Minister of Internal Affairs thanked the President for considering him to serve Sierra Leone in yet another capacity. He described the Ministry’s task as herculean, huge and critical.

“I will come to your offices if I don’t see you” he assured his staff. Hon. Panda-Noah being an avowed disciplinarian and result-oriented administrator assured the team of his unwavering commitment and timely support to the Ministry and its supervising agencies.

“I am a strong believer in President Bio’s administration, a disciplinarian and my loyalty to him is extreme, he emphasized”. The Hon. Minister, David Maurice Panda-Noah cautioned authorities and staff in the ministry and agencies to step up and give their best. “If you are not up to the task, you can leave us and allow others to serve”, he emphasized.

Many authorities present including the Deputy Minister, Permanent Secretary, Deputy Permanent Secretary and heads of agencies were moved by the motivational statements from both outgoing and incoming Ministers. The occasion was climaxed by the exchange of the official handing over note and an introductory tour of the office led by the outgoing Minister and the Permanent Secretary.

