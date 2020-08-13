Hon. Baindu Dassama And Leaders Of Various Islamic Organizations Receive Donations From Chinese Embassy

H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang met with Hon. Baindu Dassama, Minister of Social Welfare of the Republic of Sierra Leone as well as leaders of various Islamic organizations today at his residence and donated a batch of items through the ministry and the Islamic organizations to the needy Muslim brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone for them to overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and rainy season.

Honorable Minister Dassama and leaders of the Islamic organizations thanked Ambassador Hu and the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone for the continuous support to Sierra Leone in various sectors especially in social welfare.

They expressed their willingness to promote the cordial relationship between the two countries.