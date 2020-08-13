21.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, August 13, 2020
Hon. Baindu Dassama And Leaders Of Various Islamic Organizations Receive Donations From Chinese Embassy

By Sierra Network
H.E. Chinese Ambassador Hu Zhangliang met with Hon. Baindu Dassama, Minister of Social Welfare of the Republic of Sierra Leone as well as leaders of various Islamic organizations today at his residence and donated a batch of items through the ministry and the Islamic organizations to the needy Muslim brothers and sisters in Sierra Leone for them to overcome difficulties caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and rainy season.

Honorable Minister Dassama and leaders of the Islamic organizations thanked Ambassador Hu and the Chinese Embassy in Sierra Leone for the continuous support to Sierra Leone in various sectors especially in social welfare.

They expressed their willingness to promote the cordial relationship between the two countries.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleIn continuing our efforts to bring governance to the people, my office is working from Kailahun City today – Dr. Moinina David Sengeh
