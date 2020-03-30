Hon Alieu Kamara (KOYO) sensitises his constituents and distributes veronica buckets

Honourable Alieu Ibrahim Kamara (KOYO) sensitises his constituents and distributes veronica buckets and other items in his constituency.

In joining the fight against Convid-19, and adhering to the preventive measures put out by the government of Sierra Leone, the Honourable Member of Parliament for Constituency 122, Honourable Alieu Ibrahim Kamara fondly called Koyo sensitised and distributed a large quantity of veronica buckets to his constituents in various communities as way to prevent the entering of the Coronavirus Disease (Convid-19) into the country.

According to reports from the people, the dynamic MP has been doing similar immediate responses of such magnitude in his constituency over time.

The Honourable Member asked the people to continue believing on the vibrant and progressive leadership of President Julius Maada Bio and that as Honourable Member representing his people, he will always seek their interest.

He enphasised for people to adhere to the current preventive measures set out by the government in other to stop the entry of Convid-19 into the country.

He said Convid-19 started in the city of Wuhan in China, and have killed over 35,000 people. “This virus is deadly, it has no vaccine and it’s spread round the world.”

In West Africa, Sierra Leone is yet to record a case, neighboring Guinea and Liberia have already contacted the virus.

He appreciated the stakeholders of the constituency for their relentless supports and the enthusiastic spirit demonstrated by the youths in the constituency.

Honourable Koyo said the sensitization and distribution of items will continue.