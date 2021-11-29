Hollywood Producers Pay Courtesy Call on Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Explain Prospects for Movie Projects to Boost Tourism in Country

State House, Freetown, Monday 29 November 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has received two Hollywood producers, Ariel Leon and Michael Duff, from The Roots Production Service, to discuss possibilities to film on location in Freetown, Bo and other parts of Sierra Leone by next year.

These two producers, from a larger-than-life symbol of the entertainment business in the United States, were in the country as an advanced team to visit potential filming locations as they set to film a movie called “The Bridge To Kono”.

Dr Julius Spencer, who led the team, expressed gratitude to President Bio for receiving them and explained that producers were visiting to engage with authorities and stakeholders on the success of the project. He assured that that would a huge opportunity for the country because it would boost the tourism industry and encourage more directors and producers to invest in similar ventures.

Ariel Leon, owner and managing partner of The Roots Production Service and one of the producers, said they were in the country on behalf of the director of the movie, Werner Herzog, who is a well-known German film director, producer, actor and screenwriter who had produced more than 60 films.

He said they were hoping to film on location in Freetown, Bo and other sites around Sierra Leone in mid-2022, adding that they had visited close to 50 bridges in the country and were pleased to film on the Bumpeh bridge located on the southern part of the country.

In his short remarks, President Julius Maada Bio welcomed the team and noted that he had been informed about the movie and wanted to assure them of his government’s fullest support to make the project a success.

“My government will provide all the necessary documentation you may need to help make your work easier,” he concluded.

For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

[email protected]