30.2 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, November 21, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Historic medical drone flight in Sierra Leone – Dr Moinina David Sengeh

By Sierra Network
309
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Historic medical drone flight in Sierra Leone today, November 19th 2021:

For the first time in SL, Essential Medicines were delivered to a health center by drone. A journey that would otherwise be 2 hours by road, took 13 mins by Drone between Rotifunk and the Mabang village Peripheral Health Center. The Nurse said it could sometimes take her two to three days to get life saving supplies.

In Sierra Leone, President Bio launched a Drone for Good Corridor in partnership with development partners and Njala University almost two years ago. And today, that work continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. We have trained a drone pilot, done workshops with students and stakeholders, updated our national regulations and continued to build use cases that will solve the challenges of ordinary citizens. We believe that the fourth industrial revolution and technology and scientific advances must be used to transform our lives in basic and ordinary ways.

NewDirection

Previous articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Visits Nimiyama, Peyifeh Sections, Commissions Diamond Clock Tower in Koidu Town
Next articleSierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Turns Sod for the Construction of Kono University of Science and Technology
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

Meet Aishatu Doudhal Jalloh, A Young Female Painter From Sierra Leone

By: Sallu Kamuskay( Salone Messenger)  20-year-old Aishatu Doudhal Jalloh is a young painter and co-founder of the Bondumi art company...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Meet Aishatu Doudhal Jalloh, A Young Female Painter From Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0