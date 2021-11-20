Historic medical drone flight in Sierra Leone – Dr Moinina David Sengeh

Historic medical drone flight in Sierra Leone today, November 19th 2021:

For the first time in SL, Essential Medicines were delivered to a health center by drone. A journey that would otherwise be 2 hours by road, took 13 mins by Drone between Rotifunk and the Mabang village Peripheral Health Center. The Nurse said it could sometimes take her two to three days to get life saving supplies.

In Sierra Leone, President Bio launched a Drone for Good Corridor in partnership with development partners and Njala University almost two years ago. And today, that work continues to push the boundaries of what is possible. We have trained a drone pilot, done workshops with students and stakeholders, updated our national regulations and continued to build use cases that will solve the challenges of ordinary citizens. We believe that the fourth industrial revolution and technology and scientific advances must be used to transform our lives in basic and ordinary ways.

NewDirection