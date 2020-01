Photo: Cotton Tree during the fire incident.

Reports that Freetown’s historic Cotton Tree was on fire are true. The fire has been put out by the National Fire Force.

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

Photo: Cotton Tree after the fire incident.

Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr, the Minister of Internal Affairs and the Office of National Security were at the scene.

FCC has called in a tree specialist to do an assessment of the damage to the tree tomorrow.