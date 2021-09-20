Hijacker Ernest Bai Koroma aka the Jihadist nor know we APC History – Dr Sylvia Blyden

This is 1st of my retorts to @ebklegacy nonsense. Koroma exposed IGNORANCE when he said APC’s first existential threat was when Pa Shaki preferred J.S. Momoh over Uncle S.I. in 1985. What about Forna-Taqi saga that nearly destroyed APC in 70s? Hijacker EBK nor know we APC History

Ernest Bai Koroma who claims to have mentored all the ones he now calls “APC Munkus” features in this blockbuster movie as the biggest badman aka ‘The Super MUNKU’ himself. You cannot afford to miss this movie now playing at the Makeni Studios. Ar day tell una me people them.

Process this – Maada Bio @PresidentBio is SLPP Leader & 2023 Presidential candidate whilst Ernest Koroma @ebklegacy is APC Leader who can’t ever contest again as President. Now, Koroma has publicly said those in APC who want to challenge Bio in 2023 are Village Idiots (Munkus)!