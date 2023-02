High Court Judge, Justice Hannah Bonnie has granted leave to the APC Party to hold its National Delegates’ Conference effective 18th, 19th & 20th Feb. 2023 on grounds that the injunction didn’t affect them. An Order has also been granted to the TIIEMC to conduct the NDC in Makeni

High Court Judge, Justice Hannah Bonnie has granted leave to the APC Party to hold its National Delegates' Conference effective 18th, 19th & 20th Feb. 2023 on grounds that the injunction didn't affect them.

An Order has also been granted to the TIIEMC to conduct the NDC in Makeni pic.twitter.com/C7HvY8LUjj — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) February 17, 2023